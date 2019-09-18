Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Meditor Group LTD Trimmed Stake in Exelixis (EXEL) as Share Price Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 45.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 24,312 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 44,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 388,131 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 93,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.57M, down from 15.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.02 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Net $115.9M; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Dining: A Hungry Black Hole Is Discovered, Gorging on Stars; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11,200 shares to 63,780 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.90 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

