Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Boosted Its United Rentals (URI) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 11.38% above currents $36.99 stock price. Synovus Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4100 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 16.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 4,600 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 32,008 shares with $4.25M value, up from 27,408 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 688,951 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 0.45% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oakworth Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 0.83% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 7,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hgk Asset Management accumulated 2,265 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 75,578 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 4,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 13,045 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 81,348 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 932,150 shares stake. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.18% or 4,030 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.04% or 260,200 shares. Private Na holds 1,768 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 28,000 shares to 64,683 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 24,400 shares and now owns 254,530 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $168’s average target is 31.73% above currents $127.53 stock price. United Rentals had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $176 target.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.