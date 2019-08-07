Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Its Holding in Torchmark (TMK) as Share Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $327,184

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 16,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,171 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 59,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 202,420 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 18,868 shares to 79,033 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,156 shares to 10,991 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 9,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.