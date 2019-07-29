Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cut Torchmark (TMK) Stake By $1.37 Million; PLAYTECH LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISLE O (PYTCF) Sellers Decreased By 7.96% Their Shorts

PLAYTECH LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISLE O (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had a decrease of 7.96% in short interest. PYTCF’s SI was 320,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.96% from 348,000 shares previously. With 34,300 avg volume, 9 days are for PLAYTECH LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISLE O (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)’s short sellers to cover PYTCF’s short positions. It closed at $5.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Torchmark Corp (TMK) stake by 28.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 16,916 shares as Torchmark Corp (TMK)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 42,171 shares with $3.46M value, down from 59,087 last quarter. Torchmark Corp now has $10.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 68,605 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 16,550 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 34,400 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc invested in 1.64% or 178,967 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 148 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Communications reported 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 10,789 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 2,050 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 25,937 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 29,210 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 71 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Of Vermont invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 15,619 shares to 106,555 valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 5,352 shares and now owns 24,749 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.91 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Playtech PLC 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019.

Playtech plc engages in the development and licensing of software products for the online and land gambling industries. The company has market cap of $. The firm operated through Gaming and Financials divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s gaming applications comprise online casino, poker and other P2P games, bingo, mobile and social gaming, land based terminal, sports betting, lottery, and casual and fixed-odds games.