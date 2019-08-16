Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cut Its Holding in Torchmark (TMK) by $1.37 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose While Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered by $11.54 Million Its Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 65,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 183,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26M, down from 248,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $189.56. About 1.84 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 16,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,171 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 59,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.71 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 8,021 shares to 22,523 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 75,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Invs holds 3.9% or 34,500 shares. Hendershot Investments has 1.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,277 shares. Logan stated it has 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cap Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 3,273 shares. Dana Investment Incorporated reported 1.26% stake. 3,012 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Communication Lc. Cambridge Trust invested 0.74% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Janney Cap Management Limited has 1.84% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp reported 0.26% stake. Park Oh invested in 14,555 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com has invested 0.97% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 1,323 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech owns 644,705 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Company Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Zeke Advsr Llc reported 26,205 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc owns 632,472 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Moreover, Bb&T has 0.05% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 31,830 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 170,094 shares. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 19,490 shares. Amer Century Inc invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,991 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Daiwa Securities Gru has 90,446 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1% or 105,564 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Llc has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 29,860 shares to 84,539 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 39,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.