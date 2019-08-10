Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosted Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Declined; Loews Has Decreased Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake as Share Value Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 14,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 71,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 599 are owned by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,616 shares. South State invested in 2,060 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 2,101 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com reported 43,286 shares stake. Lee Danner Bass reported 7.16% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 72,000 are owned by Archon Ptnrs Lc. Asset Mgmt owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 238 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 225,320 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 75,719 shares. Rothschild Corp Il holds 28,300 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 278,645 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $11.09 million activity. Elcan Patricia F bought 250 shares worth $31,024. Shares for $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares to 965,505 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, TXN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 21,195 shares to 34,308 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 17,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,429 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).