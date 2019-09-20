Fj Capital Management Trimmed Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Holding by $1.27 Million; Share Value Rose; Profund Advisors Lowered Jd Com (JD) Holding by $529,710

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 37,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64 million, down from 687,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 19,764 shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 142,809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 160,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 8.33M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 15,451 shares to 50,117 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.48 million for 64.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 256,558 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $87.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 606,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL).