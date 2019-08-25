Fj Capital Management Trimmed Its Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stake by $441,290 as Market Value Rose; Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $3.52 Million; Valuation Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 130,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.84M, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 2.86M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 44,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 379,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 424,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 49,086 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,717 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 94,840 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 25,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 15,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 28,033 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 66,951 shares in its portfolio. 309,554 are owned by Lsv Asset. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 76,291 shares. 7,240 are held by Pnc Fincl Group. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 16,714 shares. Castle Creek Iv Ltd Partnership reported 1.88 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has 667,447 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 2,017 shares. Northern Corp holds 217,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Merchants settles with DOJ, can move forward with MBTF deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Monroe Bank & Trust to lay off up to 93 after acquisition deal – Crain’s Detroit Business” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Indiana company to acquire Monroe Bank & Trust in $290.9 million deal – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares to 530,420 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 23,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Online Loans: Expectation Vs. Reality – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 350,000 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $113.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 382,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).