Fj Capital Management Trimmed Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Stake by $1.81 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Advent Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 66.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 78,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 117,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.14M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 27,820 shares traded or 101.58% up from the average. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $164,153 activity. 370 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares with value of $8,073 were bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 31,315 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $32.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 192,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold CVLY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 2.34% less from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Basswood Management Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Fj Management Llc has 39,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 14,462 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Creative Planning accumulated 51,871 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 466,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 38,317 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company. New York-based Amer International Group Inc has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 134 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. 64,357 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). 98,648 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 831 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 5,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 9,500 shares to 5,019 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (Prn) by 3.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn).