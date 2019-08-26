Fj Capital Management Stake in Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Keycorp New (KEY) Holder Castine Capital Management Lowered Stake by $5.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.86M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 85,653 shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares to 127,965 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 8.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 244,390 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough &. The Ohio-based James Invest Research Inc has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3.95 million shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 18,172 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Enterprise Fincl Services invested in 0% or 448 shares. Caprock Inc owns 21,120 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.79% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 633,721 shares. 36,100 are owned by At Bancshares. Earnest Ltd Llc stated it has 0.33% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 33,069 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company holds 238,453 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc, New York-based fund reported 7.61M shares. Churchill Corp reported 0.34% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 44,454 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 28,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,287 shares, and cut its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. 161,527 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 18 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,000 shares. 3,172 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 839,428 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 32,770 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability owns 55,377 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 832,975 shares. Fj Cap Management Limited has 1.51 million shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 230,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. has 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL).