Fj Capital Management Stake In Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Was Has Upped; Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 168,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 446,569 shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 61.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 728,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 2.60M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc by 21,598 shares to 161,402 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 183,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,249 shares, and cut its stake in Great Ajax Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 816,514 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 368,035 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 320,636 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 370,123 shares stake. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% or 75 shares. 17,000 were accumulated by Company Commercial Bank. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 278,824 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc accumulated 45,689 shares. 24,870 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,016 shares. Mesirow Finance Investment Mngmt has 192,887 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 174,786 were accumulated by Amer Century.

