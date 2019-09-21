Fj Capital Management Raised Its Position in American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) by $9.67 Million as Stock Declined; Provident Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $556,525

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 100.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 254,577 shares as the company's stock declined 0.59% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, up from 252,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 42,373 shares traded or 120.82% up from the average. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Inc reported 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability holds 57,049 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,049 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 44,481 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Covington Advsr has invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 114,867 were reported by Torray Ltd. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) stated it has 7.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 8.46M shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Limited has 1.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 648,507 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Limited Com owns 15,026 shares. 45,284 are held by Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Lc holds 3.39% or 89,463 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 104,533 shares.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 218,607 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $244.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMNB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 21.17% more from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited invested in 0% or 6,516 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 168,440 shares. Maltese Ltd Liability has 0.54% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 26,317 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Geode Cap Management Llc holds 114,652 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 69 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 10,155 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company has 10,290 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 96,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 12,239 shares. Interocean Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,365 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 705 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $404,480 activity. FARRAR JEFFREY W also bought $35,570 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Friday, August 23. MADDUX FRANKLIN W had bought 4,282 shares worth $149,870. 1,000 shares valued at $35,070 were bought by Pleasant Dan Miller on Thursday, July 25.