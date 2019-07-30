Fj Capital Management Raised American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) Holding; Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 46 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 35 trimmed and sold stock positions in Olympic Steel Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 7.12 million shares, down from 7.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Olympic Steel Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 31 Increased: 34 New Position: 12.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) stake by 36.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 67,423 shares as American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB)’s stock rose 5.55%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 252,423 shares with $8.82 million value, up from 185,000 last quarter. American Natl Bankshares Inc now has $409.67M valuation. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 5,043 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 91.28% or $1.36 from last year’s $1.49 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $1.43 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $136.35 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 5.04 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Olympic Steel Should Acquire A.M. Castle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Olympic Steel Inc. – A Solid Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Olympic Steel (ZEUS) – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $125,505 activity.

The stock increased 2.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 23,957 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) has declined 32.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel; 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BUSINESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN OLYMPIC STEEL’S SPECIALTY METALS FLAT PRODUCTS REPORTING SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. for 77,274 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 31,976 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 151,890 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 56,823 shares.

More notable recent American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American National Bankshares declares $0.27 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American National Bankshares (AMNB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American National Bankshares Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Third Quarter Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American National Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMNB) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) stake by 20,336 shares to 561,664 valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cowen Inc stake by 61,579 shares and now owns 122,421 shares. Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc was reduced too.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $149,870 activity. On Tuesday, July 23 MADDUX FRANKLIN W bought $149,870 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) or 4,282 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold AMNB shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.50 million shares or 3.87% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advsr Incorporated accumulated 17,321 shares. 19,300 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Communications owns 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 1,772 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Md invested in 0.66% or 46,341 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). State Street stated it has 175,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 613,694 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 16,597 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 13,621 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.33% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 163,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 15,928 shares. 1,500 are held by Us Natl Bank De.