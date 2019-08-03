Fj Capital Management Position in Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Has Lifted by $7.88 Million; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined While Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 98,410 shares traded or 27.67% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $466.17. About 119,632 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 10,220 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 18,779 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Rmb Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% or 839,428 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 143,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,499 are owned by Legal & General Grp Inc Plc. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 564,786 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Basswood Cap Management Lc accumulated 1.64 million shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 21,226 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 819,219 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 49,873 shares to 85,127 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,165 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ MSL, GDI, CRAY – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Following Transaction – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreements with Significant Shareholders and Update to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADSW, SFS, MSL Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ADSW, SFS, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Acquisitions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.