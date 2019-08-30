Fj Capital Management Position in Home Bancorp (HBCP) Lowered as Market Value Rose; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Decreased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $1.03 Million; Stock Rose

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 758,656 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 21,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 780,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, down from 802,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 11,153 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.02M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $75.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 170,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc.

