Fj Capital Management Maintains Stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC); As Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Declined, National Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.53 Million

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $172.56. About 1.82M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 55,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 415,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, up from 359,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 104,357 shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 5,538 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 37,287 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 23,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

