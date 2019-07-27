Fj Capital Management Lowered Its Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Holding; FUCHS PETROLUB SE UNSPONSORED AMERICAN D (FUPBY) SI Increased By 8.33%

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 183,751 shares as Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC)’s stock declined 8.87%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 689,249 shares with $8.68M value, down from 873,000 last quarter. Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill now has $396.13M valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 72,027 shares traded or 35.93% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

FUCHS PETROLUB SE UNSPONSORED AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had an increase of 8.33% in short interest. FUPBY’s SI was 10,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.33% from 9,600 shares previously. With 49,200 avg volume, 0 days are for FUCHS PETROLUB SE UNSPONSORED AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)’s short sellers to cover FUPBY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 31,795 shares traded. Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. The Company’s automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The firm also offers compressor oils, slide way oils, turbine and machine oils, cylinder and transformer oils, tacky oils, heat transfer oils, general lubricating oils, refrigerator oils, and textile oils; and cutting and grinding lubricants, forming lubricants, cleaners, quenching fluids, and minimal quantity lubrication products.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity. 3,000 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares with value of $42,300 were sold by Gottschalk Keith.