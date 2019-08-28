Fj Capital Management Lowered Its Investar Hldg (ISTR) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Position in Sothebys (BID) Increased by $28.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 39,817 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q REV. $195.8M, EST. $140.8M; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 93,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 362,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 456,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 17 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.97M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investar Bank Hires Seasoned Commercial Team to Lead Lake Charles Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Acquisition Approvals Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investar Holding Corporation Announces Completion of Mainland Bank Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investar Bank Adds Executive to Lead Newest Division – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Investar Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ISTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

