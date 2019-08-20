Fj Capital Management Lowered Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Raised Its Position by $791,398

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 11,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 455,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, down from 467,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 1,866 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 46,398 shares traded or 173.51% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) CEO Jon Vrabely on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huttig Is Going To Have To Work To Improve Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huttig Building Products down 5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Huttig Building Products names CFO – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “High Beta, Momentum ETFs & Stocks to Trade in a Market Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. $9,638 worth of stock was bought by TANNER DELBERT H on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 40,446 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 25 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.69 million shares. Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 2.36 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 14,637 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Northern Trust reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 575,925 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,192 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 117,685 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $28.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

More news for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. Stockhouse.com‘s article titled: “Evans Bancorp Net Income Increases 16% to $4.4 Million in the 2019 Second Quarter – Stockhouse” and published on July 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 6,846 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc, Texas-based fund reported 31,701 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Blackrock reported 230,368 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 9,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,079 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).