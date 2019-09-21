Fj Capital Management Lowered Holding in National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) by $6.26 Million as Share Value Declined; Southport Management Has Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake as Stock Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 173,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 492,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 665,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 329,467 shares traded or 114.55% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 billion, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01 million shares traded or 17.55% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 1.34 million shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $69.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 606,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pb Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.00 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 383,135 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 8,916 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 50,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 17,668 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 58,400 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 317,535 shares. 225,949 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 19,649 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 27,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 34,871 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 18 were reported by Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru. 4.17 million are held by Blackrock. D E Shaw reported 19,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

