Fj Capital Management Lowered Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake By $723,905; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shorts Down By 21.71%

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) had a decrease of 21.71% in short interest. CSOD’s SI was 1.42 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.71% from 1.82 million shares previously. With 476,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s short sellers to cover CSOD’s short positions. The SI to Cornerstone Ondemand Inc’s float is 2.64%. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 24,400 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 16,835 shares as Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 58,165 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Essent Group Ltd now has $4.79B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 82,366 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cornerstone approves $150M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Inks Mega Deal With India’s Jio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand has $7000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 28.67% above currents $52.46 stock price. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Vanguard Grp owns 5.15 million shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp invested in 0.93% or 82,320 shares. Praesidium Inv Management Limited Co invested in 3.27M shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 39,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 8,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 4,557 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co owns 612,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 42,679 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt owns 22,232 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 66,014 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 27,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP holds 124,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,850 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,668 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd has 45,012 shares. Elk Creek Lc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Telemus Capital owns 4,700 shares. 95,684 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 809,749 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 48,563 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Shell Asset owns 20,464 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westfield Management Company Lp holds 1.47M shares.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.