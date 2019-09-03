Fj Capital Management Lifted Stake in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) as Market Value Rose; Tributary Capital Management Lowered Oshkosh Com (OSK) Holding by $555,000; Stock Price Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 20,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 180,329 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 69,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 567,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 498,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 2,968 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh: All We Need Is A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Disagree After Oshkosh Announces Earnings, Guidance – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 671,519 shares. Fmr holds 753,984 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 7,010 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 13,200 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin owns 907,574 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mairs Power Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 184,200 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 36,142 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 207,230 shares. Legal & General Group Plc holds 0% or 110,585 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 3,194 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 137,700 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation accumulated 92 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp Com (NYSE:FAF) by 9,100 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 73,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,490 shares, and has risen its stake in South St Corp Com (NASDAQ:SSB).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $126.66M for 8.94 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Mgmt Inc Md invested in 0.77% or 126,010 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co has 11,546 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,636 shares. National Bank Of America De invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 34,507 shares. Maltese Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 227,300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors owns 265 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 31,987 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 3,858 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 482,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fsi Grp Ltd has invested 0.18% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% or 983,472 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,835 shares to 58,165 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 93,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,791 shares, and cut its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc.