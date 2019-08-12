Fj Capital Management Lifted Its Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Position; Tyson Foods (TSN) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 287 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 223 sold and decreased positions in Tyson Foods Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 245.57 million shares, down from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tyson Foods Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 12 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 175 Increased: 194 New Position: 93.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 69,154 shares as Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 567,154 shares with $8.46M value, up from 498,000 last quarter. Shore Bancshares Inc now has $195.78M valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 3,858 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp stated it has 139,438 shares. 31,987 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Bailard stated it has 0.01% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Strs Ohio reported 36,800 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Co owns 551,916 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 19,733 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 82,637 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Amer Int Gp invested in 8,034 shares. 151,345 are owned by Penn Cap Mngmt. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 11,546 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 10,686 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Rbb Bancorp stake by 92,126 shares to 985,874 valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 35,846 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) was reduced too.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.84% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. for 70,000 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 194,001 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.07% invested in the company for 805,602 shares. The New York-based Eminence Capital Lp has invested 4.32% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 930,008 shares.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.