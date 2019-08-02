Fj Capital Management Lifted Its Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Holding by $7.88 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Tealwood Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Cbs New (CBS)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 45,780 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 11,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 58,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 47,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 786,432 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp: Will Use Frame-Accurate Video Recognition Technology for Precise Ad Detection, Insertion in Live TV; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS CEO LESLIE MOONVES FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $69.3 MLN VS $69.6 MLN IN FY 2016 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 66,165 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 21,932 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited holds 0.04% or 5,797 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 140,528 shares. Delphi Inc Ma reported 1.12% stake. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Investors holds 3.77 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 56,930 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 208 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Haverford owns 7,375 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dubuque Commercial Bank Communication reported 881 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Company reported 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 228,491 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 4,580 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 26,392 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 28,839 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 10,235 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 2,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 780 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). 55,377 were accumulated by Ancora Lc. American Grp stated it has 9,539 shares. Bridgeway Inc reported 143,912 shares. 10,220 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 14,000 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 112,408 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,975 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.