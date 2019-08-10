Fj Capital Management Lifted By $4.17 Million Its Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Holding; Diam Company LTD Has Increased Its Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) stake by 39.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 595,650 shares as Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)’s stock rose 15.96%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 2.09M shares with $15.31M value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Riverview Bancorp Inc now has $175.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 14,243 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE)

Diam Company Ltd increased Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) stake by 5.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 17,658 shares as Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ)’s stock declined 5.83%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 342,041 shares with $6.01 million value, up from 324,383 last quarter. Rlj Lodging Tr now has $2.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 1.90 million shares traded or 53.31% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 96,620 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 241,114 shares. Spark Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 87,837 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 237,619 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 47,290 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,381 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 418,007 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 46,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 7,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Lc has 0.16% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Ancora Advsrs Llc reported 0.01% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited reported 10,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Riverview Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RVSB) 120% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Riverview Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Patricia W. Eby Named to Riverview Board – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Matches Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 16,835 shares to 58,165 valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) stake by 35,846 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Civista Bancshares Inc was reduced too.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity. LA FORGIA ROBERT M also bought $85,250 worth of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 157,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.51M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Gru has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 15,627 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,689 shares stake. Highland Cap Management Lp reported 14,300 shares stake. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 138,062 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 1.75 million shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 14,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.46M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) rating on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Diam Company Ltd decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 168,595 shares to 79,382 valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 97,721 shares and now owns 47,140 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.