Fj Capital Management Increases Position in Centerstate Bk (CSFL); Dominion Energy (D) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lifted Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 185,917 shares as the company's stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 498,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 313,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 450,836 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 483.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 23,016 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 27,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 4,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.61 million shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 25,685 shares to 7,132 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,315 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 30,101 shares to 717,899 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,935 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.