Fj Capital Management Increased Dnb Finl (DNBF) Holding; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Boosted Stifel Finl (SF) Position By $1.38 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased Stifel Finl Corp (SF) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc acquired 26,624 shares as Stifel Finl Corp (SF)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 360,484 shares with $19.02 million value, up from 333,860 last quarter. Stifel Finl Corp now has $3.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.79% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 374,498 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) stake by 61.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 86,959 shares as Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF)’s stock rose 15.49%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 228,959 shares with $8.65M value, up from 142,000 last quarter. Dnb Finl Corp now has $185.89 million valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 87,600 shares traded or 229.52% up from the average. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DNB BANK ASA OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 16/04/2018 – DNB OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU NAMED GROUP EXEC VICE PRESIDENTS IN; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN SAYS ELDERSON AND SWANK RE-APPOINTED AT DNB; 23/05/2018 – Tieto Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds UBS, Exits Banco Santander; 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA: Nordic banks to explore common KYC joint venture; 22/04/2018 – DJ DNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNBF); 26/04/2018 – RIPPLE EFFECTS STRENGTHEN DNB’S PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q EPS NOK3.36; 07/05/2018 – Evry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider Malloy James A bought $2,800. 196 shares valued at $7,519 were bought by Barsz Peter Richard on Monday, April 1. On Monday, July 1 the insider Joyner Mildred C bought $8,145. GRIESSER GERARD F bought 167 shares worth $7,515. $5,792 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares were bought by Biery James R.. The insider MURRAY CHARLES A bought $9,540. On Monday, July 1 Fillippo Thomas A bought $6,165 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 137 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Cowen Inc stake by 61,579 shares to 122,421 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) stake by 21,613 shares and now owns 780,387 shares. Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Limited Co invested in 5,918 shares. Fj Cap Ltd Liability holds 228,959 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Philadelphia has invested 0.34% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). 160 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 342,968 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Blackrock stated it has 1,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Service Group owns 5,870 shares. 124,182 are held by Vanguard. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 116,221 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 5,711 shares.

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/10/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Pending Merger – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 331,987 shares to 751,791 valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 38,616 shares and now owns 175,416 shares. Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Completes Acquisition of B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel to Acquire B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Amazon, Walmart, Elliott, AT&T, AEI, TA, Littlejohn, Platinum – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: September 09, 2019.