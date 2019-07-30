Fj Capital Management Holding in Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Has Decreased by $602,020 as Stock Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Raised Conocophillips (COP) Position by $2.40 Million; Stock Value Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 30,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 717,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, down from 748,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 5,392 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 17.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF); 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%; 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 6.32M shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW

