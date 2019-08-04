Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position; At Bancorp Has Lowered Viacom New (VIAB) Position By $536,648

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 15.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 44,975 shares with $2.04 million value, down from 53,000 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.95 million shares traded or 34.87% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

At Bancorp decreased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 32.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. At Bancorp sold 19,166 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The At Bancorp holds 39,067 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 58,233 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $12.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: MOST SAVINGS DON’T INVOLVE JOB CUTS; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.97 million for 7.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Monday, February 25. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 5.

At Bancorp increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 174,539 shares to 512,043 valued at $41.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (NASDAQ:MOFG) stake by 22,823 shares and now owns 309,267 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku Stock Is Over the Top and Headed Higher – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stake by 517,454 shares to 909,454 valued at $46.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) stake by 86,959 shares and now owns 228,959 shares. Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ZION in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590. Shares for $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Int Ltd has 0.12% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). James Inv Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 31 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 23,098 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 50,608 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 30,184 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 861,276 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 330,170 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 56,546 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Holderness Invests holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,025 shares. Gideon Advsrs owns 37,440 shares.