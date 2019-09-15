Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Investar Hldg (ISTR) Holding By $3.58 Million; Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Sellers Decreased By 35.48% Their Shorts

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) stake by 42.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 155,791 shares as Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 207,000 shares with $4.93M value, down from 362,791 last quarter. Investar Hldg Corp now has $236.88 million valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 7,131 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) had a decrease of 35.48% in short interest. WHLM’s SI was 2,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.48% from 3,100 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s short sellers to cover WHLM’s short positions. The SI to Wilhelmina International Inc’s float is 0.06%. It closed at $5.4 lastly. It is down 11.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WHLM News: 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International 4Q EPS 3c; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2017; 06/04/2018 – “`Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 22/03/2018 – WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.03; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Wilhelmina International 4Q Rev $17M; 06/04/2018 – “‘Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wilhelmina International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHLM); 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q Rev $19.7M; 25/04/2018 – Wilhelmina, Major Models Receive Letter Banning Models From Pier 59

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.87 million for 12.16 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Pb Bancorp Inc stake by 128,253 shares to 186,000 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 256,558 shares and now owns 3.35M shares. First Hawaiian Inc was raised too.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $27.88 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 46.55 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.