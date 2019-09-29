Fj Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) as Market Valuation Declined; Lau Associates Trimmed Its Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Stake by $9.39 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 100.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 254,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.59% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, up from 252,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 12,848 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.89M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMNB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 21.17% more from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,500 shares. 19,168 are held by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Castine Management Limited Com reported 0.82% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Federated Investors Pa reported 1,106 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 10,839 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 16,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 10,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 35,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 0% or 705 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 7,700 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc holds 0% or 6,516 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp has 13,372 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover has 0.2% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 6,801 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,700 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 96,154 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $39.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 25,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $404,480 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $35,570 was made by FARRAR JEFFREY W on Friday, August 23. MADDUX FRANKLIN W had bought 3,218 shares worth $112,630. 1,000 shares were bought by Pleasant Dan Miller, worth $35,070.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd reported 2,952 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lau Associate Ltd Com reported 62,565 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 26,945 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York stated it has 189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.79% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,364 shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.64% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Curbstone Mngmt Corporation holds 12,612 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 4,251 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cibc World Corporation has invested 0.65% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Rech And Management holds 0.24% or 10,470 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.03% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Violich Capital Mgmt holds 4,478 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 2,305 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.