Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) by $2.21 Million; As Bp Plc (BP) Share Price Declined, Suntrust Banks Has Upped by $3.61 Million Its Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 83,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 564,790 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, up from 480,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.37M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GROWTH IN U.S. SHALE OUTPUT, OPEC’S ABILITY TO RAISE PRODUCTION WILL WEIGH ON PRICES; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 01/05/2018 – BP’S LOONEY, OTHER ENERGY EXPERTS SPEAK AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 30/03/2018 – BP Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORP – BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 30/04/2018 – BP Underlying Net Income Expected to Rise — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 183,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 689,249 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 873,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 56,132 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 19,861 shares to 200,147 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 12,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,589 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.57M for 9.06 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 153,727 shares to 378,727 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 716,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.

