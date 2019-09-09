Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by $931,996; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Position in Kforce (Call) (KFRC) Has Lowered by $3.78 Million as Valuation Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 35,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.40 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 599,645 shares traded or 57.44% up from the average. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (Call) (KFRC) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 108,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, down from 124,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Kforce Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 40,984 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares to 530,420 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 168,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.02 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.26% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 130,116 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Kennedy Management reported 332,900 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 3,799 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 3,200 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 44,649 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 655,146 shares. 235,000 were reported by Jcsd. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 0.02% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 98,220 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Voya Investment Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 147,170 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 43,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management holds 14,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 148,551 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 217,850 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 19 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation And has invested 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Tributary Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 528,362 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 373,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Investments reported 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Federated Invsts Pa owns 48,149 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 9,909 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). 1,900 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.31% or 139,969 shares.