Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Its Home Bancorp (HBCP) Position by $713,229; Shares Rose; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Value Rose, Eqis Capital Management Has Upped Position by $443,688

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 21,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 780,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 802,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 11,061 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 8,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 555,348 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.11% or 86,935 shares. California-based Fairview Invest Management Lc has invested 1.82% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,397 shares. 2,327 are owned by Janney Cap Management Lc. Penobscot Mgmt owns 1,760 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated holds 1,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr Inc accumulated 30,337 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,889 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,067 shares. Nomura owns 25,372 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2,145 shares. Regions stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Utah Retirement has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 19,033 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 12,887 shares to 6,178 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 5,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,694 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 392,455 shares to 609,455 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 37,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF).

