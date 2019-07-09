Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased by $633,180 Its Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 11,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 455,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, down from 467,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 7,015 shares traded or 56.58% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.68M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 5.86 million shares traded or 40.13% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares to 530,420 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 185,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 990 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Vanguard Gru reported 195,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Northern Tru has 50,296 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 330,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 14,458 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 125,913 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs accumulated 99,247 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 17,079 shares. Jcsd Lc reported 127,201 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 6,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2,343 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18,401 activity. St. George Mark G. also bought $251 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 241,013 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings I (NYSE:UAL).

