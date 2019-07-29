Fj Capital Management Has Lifted Its Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stake by $4.17 Million as Shares Rose; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Discovery (DISCA) Holding by $366,309

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 595,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 59,350 shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 13,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, down from 36,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 2.07 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 189,770 shares to 217,154 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 133,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery (DISCA) Posts Earnings in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “David Zaslav DISCA CEO Talks Scripted Series And Scripted Movies – ValueWalk” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru holds 11,475 shares. S Muoio & Co Llc accumulated 86,492 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Assocs accumulated 55,741 shares. Bbt Capital Lc accumulated 0.61% or 17,932 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.84% or 403,887 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Hbk Investments Lp holds 60,500 shares. Optimum Inv invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Cumberland Prns holds 383,075 shares. 239,767 are owned by Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Beck Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.56% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Boyar Asset Inc reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 325,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank holds 4,233 shares.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $495.70M for 7.86 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 427,244 were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,498 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 87,837 shares. 46,000 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 37,017 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 1.09 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Stifel Financial has 105,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 252,424 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 144,738 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 92,126 shares to 985,874 shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 112,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).