Fj Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Independent Bk Group (IBTX); Toron Capital Markets Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 65,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.56 million, up from 909,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 25,218 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,476 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 5,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 1.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,576 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Mendon Cap Advsr has 3.64% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 37,046 shares stake. Penn Cap Management holds 75,161 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Inc has invested 0.77% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). First Manhattan invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 38,350 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Hodges Cap holds 1.03% or 173,736 shares. Phocas holds 64,940 shares. 484,093 were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Llc.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Hobart Brian E bought $100,061 worth of stock or 1,790 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 109,421 shares to 749,000 shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 18,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

