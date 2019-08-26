Fj Capital Management Has Increased United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Stake by $20.91 Million; Stadium Capital Management Upped Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Holding by $1.60 Million; Stock Value Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.51 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 224,939 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 08/03/2018 UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 115,245 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 4,734 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co reported 641,672 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 186,160 shares. 20,739 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. State Street reported 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 8,450 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 146,492 shares in its portfolio. 15,697 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 11,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co holds 2,186 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 313,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 4,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 87,815 are owned by Millennium Limited Co. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 126,371 shares. Moreover, Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 183,751 shares to 689,249 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 28,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,287 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Management Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 49,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 2.65M shares. Charles Schwab invested 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). 205,900 are owned by Teton Advsrs. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 13,150 shares. Hartford Financial Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Blackrock owns 3.91M shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 211,772 shares. Victory Cap Management invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 78,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK).