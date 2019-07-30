Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Mbt Finl (MBTF) by $441,290 as Stock Value Declined; Private Trust Co Has Lowered Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $383,571

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 44,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 424,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 21,344 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 2.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers holds 0.69% or 11,721 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt reported 3,621 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management has 3,210 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,663 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.75% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 1.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boys Arnold Incorporated stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.38% or 22,240 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 140,792 shares. Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nottingham reported 1,350 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.51B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,772 shares to 14,209 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 17,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,238 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 34,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 94,840 shares in its portfolio. 112,954 were reported by Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 28,033 shares. 134,386 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Boothbay Fund Ltd Com accumulated 14,905 shares. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 152,177 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,845 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 59,622 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln National reported 13,331 shares. 76,291 are held by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Panagora Asset owns 86,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 121,685 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15,766 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 716,010 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 595,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

