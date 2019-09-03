Fj Capital Management Has Cut Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake by $361,125; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding by $7.44 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 60,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.30M, up from 56,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.9. About 2.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 44,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 918,280 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,289 shares to 84,682 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,454 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.