Fj Capital Management Has Cut Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Position By $396,795; EPR Properties (EPR) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $80 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60’s average target is -20.12% below currents $75.11 stock price. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $76 target. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 22. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $2000 target. See EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $76 Maintain

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 11,337 shares as Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN)’s stock rose 3.09%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 455,663 shares with $16.24 million value, down from 467,000 last quarter. Evans Bancorp Inc now has $169.68 million valuation. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 1,656 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 3,900 shares. State Street holds 91,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Lp has invested 0.03% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 7,146 shares. Mendon Cap Advisors Corporation owns 99,247 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 330,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 14,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 43,233 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,438 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 248,051 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 127,201 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,401 activity. 7 shares were bought by St. George Mark G., worth $251. Sommer Oliver bought $18,150 worth of stock or 500 shares.

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Evans Bancorp’s (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Shareholders Feel About The 51% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) CEO David Nasca on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evans Bancorp declares $0.38 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Challengers (And Near-Challengers): 87 Increases Expected By April 30 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2017.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) stake by 153,727 shares to 378,727 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) stake by 86,959 shares and now owns 228,959 shares. Coastal Finl Corp Wa was raised too.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.18 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 289,942 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59