Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Dnb Finl (DNBF) Position; Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) stake by 61.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 86,959 shares as Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF)’s stock rose 3.07%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 228,959 shares with $8.65M value, up from 142,000 last quarter. Dnb Finl Corp now has $195.25M valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 16,750 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 18/05/2018 – Valmet at Management Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 24/04/2018 – NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA NOD.OL – RETAINED ABG SUNDAL COLLIER ASA AND DNB MARKETS, A PART OF DNB BANK ASA AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 07/05/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds NetEnt, Exits HP Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – DNB: NORNE SECURITIES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO NOK 180 FROM NOK 163; 30/04/2018 – Evry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 7-8; 23/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – MANDATED DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), AND DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY 28 MAY; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: INCREASE IN COUNTERCYCLICAL BUFFER IS A RISK; 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA DNB; 23/03/2018 – DNB ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting in DNB ASA; 29/05/2018 – Borregaard Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Bank for Jun. 5

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 28 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 19 reduced and sold stakes in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 13.65 million shares, down from 18.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 9.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund for 187,670 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.86 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 151,891 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Trust Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 228,565 shares.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 87,288 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has declined 0.62% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.05% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $517.29 million. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,274 shares. Blackrock Inc has 1,259 shares. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 3,865 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 14,741 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Baldwin Invest Llc has invested 0.07% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Philadelphia Tru Company has invested 0.34% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 18,525 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.02% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 116,221 shares. Castine Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.61% or 223,055 shares in its portfolio.