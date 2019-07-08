Fj Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) as Stock Price Declined; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.16 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 30,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 717,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, down from 748,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 389 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 17.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF); 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 873,431 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 69,154 shares to 567,154 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 47,088 shares to 58,845 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

