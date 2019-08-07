Fj Capital Management Decreased Its Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Position by $3.23 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $439,936

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 230,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 44,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 200,201 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 89,851 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.24 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This is Why Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and First Commons Bank, N.A. Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Career Education Corp. (CECO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) CEO Paul Perrault on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRKL shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Hgk Asset Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,378 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 39,615 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 79,961 shares. Shell Asset Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 59,390 shares. 123,051 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Interest Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Bartlett And Commerce Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 61,506 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 121,891 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 12,520 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 34,497 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $75.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 37,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $193,080 activity.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Valero issuing $1 billion in notes to repay other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: A Formula For Beating The Market With Higher Yield (Dec. 2016 Review) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Limited Duration Offers 6.7% Yield, Lower Risk, And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 13, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Stockhouse” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” with publication date: May 18, 2016.