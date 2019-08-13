Fj Capital Management Cut United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Position as Valuation Rose; Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Its Hasbro (HAS) Stake by $504,900

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 112,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.44 million, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 26,442 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 802,175 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 23,657 shares to 424,657 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 170,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.