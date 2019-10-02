Fj Capital Management Cut Holding in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by $2.51 Million; Lucas Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $429,263

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 119,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 202,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 18,304 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 20.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Counsel has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 5.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 686,762 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Llc holds 49,053 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 882,369 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership has 233,846 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). British Columbia Management Corp reported 1.22M shares stake. Cypress Mngmt Limited Com (Wy) invested in 7.11% or 30,081 shares. Colonial Advisors invested in 4.59% or 128,131 shares. Private Trust Commerce Na holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,299 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Invest Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Limited Liability holds 151,543 shares. Bessemer Securities Llc has 23,986 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 4.04% or 129,974 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Apple Event Stirs Speculation; Zoom Posts a Bigger Profit – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Looking For New High – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48M and $84.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy First Internet Bancorp For Current Sale Of 30% Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PNC Financial to Strengthen IR Division With Trout Buyout – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.18M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 606,062 shares to 721,000 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 65,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).