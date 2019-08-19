Fj Capital Management Boosted Stake in Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) by $7.88 Million as Share Price Declined; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $22.51 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 720,073 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 716,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 795,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 2,909 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 31,979 were reported by Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd. Asset Mngmt One Communication holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 986,998 shares. 317,429 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc. State Street accumulated 98.62M shares. James Investment Research reported 0% stake. Oakworth invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ironwood Counsel reported 0.11% stake. Prtnrs Gru Holdings Ag owns 429,359 shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 1.1% or 756,725 shares. Creative Planning holds 199,977 shares. Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3,050 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Company has 81,737 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Voya Inv invested in 0.06% or 1.24 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co accumulated 14 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 30,101 shares to 717,899 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 49,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,127 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.