Fj Capital Management Boosted Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) stake by 47.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,335 shares as Anthem Inc Com (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 5,860 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 11,195 last quarter. Anthem Inc Com now has $66.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 59.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc acquired 185,917 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 498,917 shares with $11.88M value, up from 313,000 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $2.88B valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 663,641 shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 106,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 29,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr reported 0.34% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 107,589 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.02% or 352,753 shares. Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,377 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Company invested in 9,350 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 1,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 12,722 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 78,146 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 420,095 are held by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,536 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 588,988 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) stake by 28,713 shares to 687,287 valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) stake by 21,613 shares and now owns 780,387 shares. Cowen Inc was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity. OAKLEY THOMAS E had bought 3,575 shares worth $82,327 on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BHP) stake by 6,479 shares to 61,224 valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) stake by 6,160 shares and now owns 94,042 shares. Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.