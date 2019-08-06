Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

As Business Services businesses, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 27 9.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 WEX Inc. 194 5.24 N/A 3.12 70.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fiverr International Ltd. and WEX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fiverr International Ltd. and WEX Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Fiverr International Ltd. and WEX Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

WEX Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $221.67 consensus target price and a 14.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fiverr International Ltd. and WEX Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 100%. Comparatively, WEX Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd. has -36.34% weaker performance while WEX Inc. has 55.7% stronger performance.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fiverr International Ltd.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.