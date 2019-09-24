Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Touches $17.63 Low on Sep, 24; Mannatech (MTEX) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Mannatech Inc (MTEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 5 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 3 decreased and sold holdings in Mannatech Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 379,988 shares, up from 373,396 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mannatech Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

The stock of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) reached all time low today, Sep, 24 and still has $16.22 target or 8.00% below today’s $17.63 share price. This indicates more downside for the $546.45M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $16.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $43.72M less. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.63. About 75,211 shares traded. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. The company has market cap of $546.45 million. The Company’s platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Analysts await Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Fiverr International Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.50% EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mannatech, Incorporated for 20,017 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 62,409 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 44,698 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 78,833 shares.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 94 shares traded. Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) has declined 13.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MTEX News: 26/03/2018 – MANNATECH INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – Mannatech Holds Ribbon Cutting at New Global Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Mannatech Introduces lndustry’s First Three-in-One Fitness Drink Mix, EMPACT+™; 16/05/2018 – Mannatech Introduces Industry’s First Three-in-One Fitness Drink Mix, EMPACT+™; 12/03/2018 – Mannatech Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Mannatech Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $16 M of Its Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Mannatech 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 28/03/2018 – Mannatech 4Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 20/04/2018 – Mannatech Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date; 10/05/2018 – Mannatech Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. The company has market cap of $40.51 million. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

